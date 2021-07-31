Bhopal: Three arrested for duping women, police had declared a reward of Rs 1.20 lakh on them

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Saturday arrested three persons who allegedly duped women and took away their jewellery, said police. The three accused were on the run and police had declared a reward of Rs 1.20 lakh, on them, for duping five women, said Kamla Nagar police.

According to police, the accused had duped two women in Kamla Nagar, two in TT Nagar and one in the Baghsewania area this month. The accused were identified as Govind Rathore 23, Ravi Gujrati 24 and Rahul Gujrati, 22, all residents of Bhopal.

In one of the cases, the accused had met a vegetable vendor and told her that her son Rajesh has met with accident. They showed her an image of an accident offered to drop her to the hospital where they said he was undergoing treatment.

As they were heading towards the hospital, the accused told her to give her jewellery as it will be used to pay for hospital expenditures. The woman gave them ornaments and they dropped her on road and fled. This incident was reported on July 3, this year with Kamla Nagar police station.

On July 14, the accused duped another woman in Kamla Nagar telling her that they will give her double the amount of the cost of her ornaments. Police said one of the accused approached the woman, telling her that he has to reach Mandideep. He sought her guidance for reaching there and she told him the route.

According to police, the other accused approached them telling that he has wads of currency notes and he sounded some mentally challenged guy. The first accused told the woman that letís take the wads from this mentally challenged guy and in turn, the woman should give her jewellery to him. It will benefit her.

The woman fell prey to his tricks and gave the jewellery to him against wads of fake currency notes. They later ran away on a bike with their third friend who was lurching around. Police said all the notes she had received were actually blank papers.

They had duped three other women as well, this month, in similar manner. After such incidents were reported with police, and five cases registered, the cops found CCTV images of accused. They were traced in Sukhisewania and were arrested on Saturday.