Bhopal: Threat To Humans, Two Bandhavgarh Tigers Sent To Van Vihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two young tigers which unleashed a reign of terror attacking cattle grazers and villagers in area adjoining Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve were captured by the forest officials and bundled out to Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal.

These two young felines will be kept inside the enclosures here and can be later shifted into the public display enclosure. “It was on Saturday that the two tigers, aged between three and four years, were captured and sent to Van Vihar National Park as they were unsuitable for survival in the wild.

The big cat had turned threat to life as they used to venture into villages and attack cattle and even the villagers,” Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve field director Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press. Van Vihar National Park director Padmapriya Balakrishnan told Free Press that the two tigers have reached Van Vihar from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Verma further said that earlier to avoid man-animal conflict, one tiger was released into the jungle. It remained there for fifteen days but did not kill even a single cheetal and stayed hungry during fortnight. It then developed the habit of killing and eating the cattle which is an easy prey.

The second tiger had developed the habit of going very close to humans. Even it used to reach quite near to the single forest employee with the intention to attack. It too was not staying inside the jungle.

It was sneaking inside the nearby villages and used to attack the cattle, said the official. When its habit did not improv, the decision was taken to shift it to the Van Vihar. A committee of experts took the decision to send the two tigers to Van Vihar.