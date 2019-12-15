Bhopal: Thousands join rally braving morning chill in the name of 'Shudh Ke Liye Yudha'

BHOPAL: Despite morning chill, thousands of people holding placards with various slogans joined Shudh Ke Liye Yudha rally taken out from Roshanpura Square to Lal Parade Ground on Sunday with an object to raise awareness in public and their participation and cooperation in fight against adulteration in the state.

Institution of various educational institutes, NCC cadets, social workers, and people of all walks of life participated. Ex-chief secretary Nirmala Buch, JN Kansotia, Public Relation minister PC Sharma, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat, divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava, collector Tarun Pithode and entire team of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health department, district administration participated in rally.

Silawat said, “Fight against adulteration would continue to nail the adulterators in the state as it causing various diseases. People joined the campaign and pledged to remain vigil against adulteration. Our campaign is giving good results. Large number of participation is shot in arm for us.”

Public Relations minister PC Sharma called upon the people to cooperate the administration in checking adulteration. He said, “It is good that large number of people joined the rally. It justifies our stand in fighting against adulteration.”

Buch said, “It is need of hour to crack the adulteration. State government is doing a good job to nail the culprits doing business at risk of health of people.”

Taufiq, student of nursing RKDF, said, “It is good public-campaign. We should complain whenever, we see anything wrong in market. Such vigil and campaign will create terror in traders who will sell good stuff.”

Latif, student of Pharmacy RKDF, said, “We joined the rally after reading the news in media. It is good movement. Large number of people have joined. It give a positive message in society.”

Vivek Verma, Hamidia College student, said, “Large number of students have joined the rally so it shows that people are ready to fight against adulteration as it is directly concerned with health.”

RP Mishra said, “People are expected to cooperate the administration in this movement. It is not only responsibility of the administration. It is now public movement to be vigil against adulteration at every step.”