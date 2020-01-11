Bhopal: Thought posing as Amit Shah would work, says Wing Commander arrested over fake call to Governor

BHOPAL: The wing commander who had rung up the number of the governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tondon, to facilitate the appointment of his friend as the Vice Chancellor (V-C) said he thought the work will be done without any trouble using the name of Amit Shah.

Special task Force (STF) is quizzing the accused who are on a three days remand where the Kuldeep Vaghela has said he wanted to prove his friendship to his dental surgeon friend.

Superintendent of police (SP) STF Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya said the accused has also said that he wanted to play a prank and had no serious intentions.

He made a call to the governor and informed his staff that the Union home minister Amit Shah wants to talk.

Later, he identified himself as the home minister and asked the governor to appoint his friend Dr. Chandresh Shukla as the V-C of a medical university.

Suspecting a foul play the governor ordered an enquiry and the two accused landed into the police net.

SP said the accused thought using name of Shah will go unsuspected and there will be no trouble around, but an enquiry was ordered and they were held.