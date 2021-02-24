Bhopal: This vase made by Dhokra community is as lovely as flowers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Phooldan, a flower vase belonging to Dhokra community of Bankura in West Bengal, is the fourth Exhibit of the Week of February displayed on social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal.

The length and diameter of the vase, collected from Dhokra community in 1997 by the museum, are 83cm and 76 cm respectively.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said flower vase making is a traditional Dhokra craft of Bankura. The decorated flower pot is made by using wax hollow casting technique. It depicts embossed figures related to different lifestyle patterns.

Museum assistant keeper Sudeepa Roy said the craft is unique to West Bengal specially among Karmakar community. The flower pot can be divided into three parts - neck part having human figures playing different musical instruments, the centre portion having a globular body depicts daily life activities of folk society and the base of the pot has human figures playing different musical instruments.