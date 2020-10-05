Bhopal: This masterpiece 'Tebal' takes you into glorious past

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya has displayed, The Tebal - a carved wooden table - on its social media platforms. It is the first exhibit of October week, which began on Monday. The exhibit having a height of 58.5 cm was collected in 1998 from Darwar community of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said series will focus on masterpieces from its collection, which are unique and have contributed to the cultural history of a particular ethnic group or area.

He said Gujarat is known for its intricate wood carving, which can be seen in houses on doors, windows, projected balconies, furniture, house pillars, house facade etc. “And Tebal is one such unique specimen, which clearly depicts the excellent craftsmanship of the artiste,” Mishra said.

The round shape with symmetrical and floral inlay designs on upper part enhance the look of the table. Its four legs are ornamented by carving of elephant heads with long trunks. It is commonly used as a centre table for household purposes.