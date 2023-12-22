Bhopal: Third Party Applications Used To Access Victim’s Phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The use of third-party applications by cyber crooks to dupe people of their money has become a pain in the neck of cyber police. District cyber crime cell officials said 151 fraud cases committed through third-party applications have been reported till November this year, in which local residents lost Rs 2.71 crore to crooks.

Officials said third party applications are used by crooks to gain access to victim’s mobile phone or any other device being used by him/her, which also contains their banking details. Once the victim downloads the application using the link shared by the crook, he gains access to victim’s mobile phone and notices his banking details. This makes it easy for crooks to siphon off money from person’s bank account.

Officials said applications used by the cyber cheats to commit frauds is named AnyDesk. Of all the 151 cases of third party applications reported in the cyber cell, almost 132 such cases involve use of AnyDesk to commit frauds. Not only the victim’s money, but his/her private photos and other data stored in their device are also at risk, officials said.

The officials expressed concern by saying that cyber cell issued advisories with regard to the use of third party applications to commit fraud. In the latest of such cases, 58-year-old Habibganj resident NK Shrivastava was duped by a crook, who had offered to update his father’s pension account over the cell phone with the use of AnyDesk. Shrivastava lost Rs 2.67 lakh to the crook and reported the case to cyber cell.

Don’t do this: DCP

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that people should not download applications, which are not available on authorised platforms like Play Store and Apple store.