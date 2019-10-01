Bhopal: Thieves target two vacant houses, decamp with valuables

BHOPAL: Thieves struck at two vacant houses in Piplani areas on Sunday night and made away with valuables worth lakhs. Complainant Praveen Prakash told police that he had gone to Nagpur to her relatives and on her return on Saturday she found lock of the main door broken. Valuables worth Rs 1 lakh from house were stolen by unidentified persons, she told Piplani police

The thieves broke open only one almirah and all valuables including gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 95000 kept in it were taken away, she told police.

The police have registered a case under section 457 and 380 of the IPC and have started further investigation. The woman’s husband had passed away many years back and she lives in the house alone.

Meanwhile, thieves also targeted a vacant house at Abinav Campus under Piplani police station and made away with valuables. The house owner Tesudhar Kashyap had gone to Chattishgarh with his family.

On Sunday night his neighbour spotted door lock of his house broken. They informed Kashyap and later a complaint was lodged by neighbors. The family is yet to return.