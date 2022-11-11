Bhopal: Thieves strike twice at jewellery store in a year; traders take to the streets, block road in protest

Traders block road to protest theft at jewellery store in Laharpur Market, Katara Hills on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Angry traders on Friday blocked road in Katara Hills area protesting theft at a jewellery store for the second time in a year. Thieves had made away with gold and silver ornaments from the jewelry store situated in Katara Hills, Bagmughalia extension on Thursday night. In January too, the burglars had targeted the same shop but the perpetrators of the crime are still at large.

The traders in Katara Hills area blocked the road for over two hours leading to traffic snarls in the area. Many school buses got stuck in the traffic jam and had to be diverted to another route.

It was only on the assurance of police to arrest the accused at the earliest that the traders ended their protest.

The jewellery shop at Laharpur Market in Katara Hills where the thieve had broken in on Thursday night | FP

The thieves had targeted a jewellery shop ‘Radha Rahi’ in Katara Hills. The shop owner Rajesh Soni , 55, a resident of Saket Nagar, had left home after locking the shop on Thursday night. On Friday morning, he got a call from a trader that the lock of his shop was broken and the shutter was pulled up. Soni on reaching the shop found all gold and silver ornaments missing. The police were alerted. An FIR has been registered and police have begun the investigation.

The trader told police that thieves had broken into his shop in January as well. He had lodged a police complaint then, but the thieves were still at large. In the CCTV camera footage, the thieves are seen entering the shop breaking seven locks. Besides the ornaments, the thieves also made away with CCTV cameras, DVRs installed in the shop.