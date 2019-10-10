Bhopal: Thieves make off with valuables worth Rs1 lakh from doctor’s home

BHOPAL: Unidentified thieves relieved a doctor’s house of the booty worth Rs 1 lakh including gold ornaments, cash and electronic items at Piplani.

According to Piplani police, the victim: Dr Sachin Jain, 55, a resident of HIG A-Sector runs a clinic in Sonagiri. He told police that on October 2, he had locked the house and had gone to Dalmiya Nagar in Bihar with his family members. When he returned on Tuesday, he found the door of his house is broken.

After he entered in the house, he came to know that the gold and silver ornaments and Rs 25,000 cash kept in almirah have been stolen.

Besides, thieves also made away with two 32 inch LED TVs, printer, Apple ipad and three imported ladies watches.Subsequently, he approached Piplani police station and reported the matter following which a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered by the police and further investigations are on in the case.

Meanwhile in another incident, burglars’ targeted locked house of Neeraj Sahu located in Panchwati Phase-2 under Nishatpura police station on the night of Tuesday.

He was away with his family members to watch burning of demon king Ravan effigy on the occasion of Dussehra, and had relieved the house of cash and jewellery.