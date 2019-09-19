Bhopal: Thieves make off with cash, valuables worth Rs 7 lakh

BHOPAL: Unidentified men targeted locked house of a general manager (GM) of a private firm at Royal Bhagwan Estate at Gehukheda in the morning on Tuesday and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh.

A case has been registered under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC and a probe has been launched to nab the accused. According to SHO of Kolar Anil Bajpai, the victim Mohammad Parvez Khan, 53 had gone to Mumbai along with his family on September 13 for engagement of his daughter.

Upon his return on Tuesday, the valuables inside the house were found burgled.The victim left the house on September 13 and when he returned on Tuesday he found the door open and on entering the house valuables were found burgled. The victim works with a private firm as general manager.