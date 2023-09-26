Bhopal: Thief Falls In House, Handed Over To Cops

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Attempts of two persons to commit theft at a house in Shahjehanabad were foiled as one of them fell in the house while trying to flee on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. The accused was handed over to his police, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The arrested accused is being questioned regarding the whereabouts of his accomplice. According to Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan, complainant Rajkumari Silawat (42) stays at Sanjay Nagar in Shahjehanabad. On Sunday night, she and her family members were fast asleep when two thieves arrived in the colony.

One of them sneaked inside the house, while the other stood out. The thief who went inside disconnected the power supply, so that no one could notice him. He broke the almirah and collected money. As he made an attempt to flee, Silawat and her family members became vigilant. The accused, while trying to escape, fell on the floor and was nabbed by Silawat’s family members. The other thief fled from the spot and the one who was nabbed was handed over to the police. He is currently being questioned.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)