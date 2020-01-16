Bhopal: Thick fog, rain and hails drop day temperature

BhopalBHOPAL: Thick fog continued to envelop state capital leading to sharp drop in day temperature by 4.4 degree Celsius in Bhopal while 3 degree Celsius in Indore on Thursday.

Rain and hails lashed various parts of the state. During the last 24 hours, fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities occurred over northern parts of the state. Bhopal recorded drizzling while Shivpuri recorded 50mm rainfall and Gwalior and Gohad received 41 mm of rain. Similarly, Guna recorded 35 mm of rain while Pichhore and Agar recorded 30 mm of rain. Datia 34 mm, Morena 16 mm, Shajapur 9 mm and Ujjain recorded 1 mm of rain. Adjoining areas also recorded scattered rain and thundershower activities. These rains remained confined mainly in Northwest MP. Morena also experienced hails.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 19.9 degree Celsius with drop of 4.4 degree Celsius which was 4.7 degree Celsius below normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degree Celsius which was 3.9 degree Celsius above normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degree Celsius with fall of 3 degree Celsius and was 3.4 degree Celsius below normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius which was 3.7 degree Celsius above normal.

Hoshangabad recorded a drop of 4 degree Celsius, Khandwa of 5.6 degree Celsius, Ujjain of 6 degree Celsius, Pachmarhi of 3 degree Celsius, Rewa of 4.4 degree Celsius while Satna of 3.2 degree Celsius.

According to meteorology department, a cyclonic Circulation over East Rajasthan and adjoining parts of West Madhya Pradesh gave rain in the state. Rainfall activity is to be continued in these areas. Places like Tikamgarh, Sagar, Damoh, Satna and Sidhi may receive scattered rains. Isolated rains may continue to be observed in Sidhi, Satna, Umaria and Pana.