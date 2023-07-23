Bhopal: ‘They Should Be Relocated To Places Where They Once Lived’

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Supreme Court expressed concern about death of 40% cheetahs in Kuno National Park, there have been debates whether cheetahs should be rehabilitated in other sanctuaries so that they can thrive in case disease erupts at one particular place. Former Wildlife Institute of India dean YV Jhala told Free Press that cheetahs should be relocated to places in India where they once lived. “Action plan of Cheetah Project has mentioned this,” he added.

Action plan mentions about their relocation to Rajasthan’s Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and Nauradehi Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. “But Kuno’s cheetahs should not be shifted to these places.

New batch of cheetahs to arrive in future should be taken to aforesaid places,” Jhala added. Kuno is left with its minimum number of cheetahs after the death of eight cheetahs including five adults and three cubs.

A retired IFS officer of Madhya Pradesh RC Soni said keeping cheetahs at more than one habitat would help to protect their population.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said wild animals of rare species should not be kept at one place as virus, if spreads, can wipe out their entire population. He further said that translocation of cheetahs to Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve was not the best option as a tigress and its cubs had died there due to fatal virus. “They can be shifted to Gandhi Sagar sanctuary and Nauradehi Sanctuary,” he added.

The state government is developing Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur district as next habitat of cheetahs where they may be shifted by October this year. Nauradehi Sanctuary in Sagar district is also being developed for same purpose.

