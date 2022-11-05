e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: There’s fertiliser crisis in state Kamal Nath

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should go to field to know the ground reality,” Nath added

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath has criticised state government, holding it responsible for fertiliser crisis in the state on Saturday. He said farmers were running from pillar to post to get fertiliser.

He added that long queues were seen at the fertiliser distribution centres and farmers could be seen standing in queues for days to get the fertiliser. They are even staging the protest. He claimed that instead of accepting the reality, state government was asserting that there was no shortage. The shortage of fertiliser has encouraged blackmarketeers to sell it on high price. “Moreover, sub standard fertiliser is being sold. Case of selling of sub standard fertiliser has come to fore in Mandsaur,” Nath said.

He accused state government of not learning lesson from past experience. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should go to field to know the ground reality,” Nath added.

He also said state government should clear the situation regarding fertiliser and ensure adequate availability of fertiliser to farmers. He said if fertiliser problem is not sorted out by state government, Congressmen will take to streets and launch agitation.

article-image

