Bhopal: There is need for conservation & strengthening of Tribal Museum, says Manmohan Singh

BHOPAL: Ex-Prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said that there is need for conservation and strengthening of Tribal Museum—heritage of tribal arts--for future generation of the country.

He further said, “The way, tribal culture and life style has been displayed at the is praise worthy.” Dr Singh visited tribal museum on Tuesday and made the said comment in visitor book.

Minister for culture Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho appraised about the Museum to Dr Singh who was welcomed with musical programme of Betul district folk artists. Dr Singh was presented a Gond painting as a souvenir.

Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, public relations minister PC Sharma, higher education minister Jitu Patwari, tribal welfare minister Onkar Singh Markam, home minister Bala Bachchan were present.