Bhopal: Theatre Study Centre at Madhya Pradesh School of Drama soon

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) will establish a Theatre Study Centre (Natyakarm Adhyayan Kendra) to preserve memories of theatrical presentations made by state’s leading theatre groups in last 35 years.

The Centre will be first institution in the country to preserve the scripts, photographs, CDs, published art reviews and brochures of performances mounted by theatre groups. The performances by the theatre groups in major festivals will also be documented and preserved.

School director Alok Chatterjee told Free Press that Madhya Pradesh has a rich theatrical legacy but it remains undocumented and will be lost unless urgent steps are taken to preserve it. “Most of us are unaware of the history of theatre in MP. So, we have decided to establish a Theatre Study Centre at School where documents - both in hard copy and in electronic format - of important and popular performances of the theatre groups of the state will be available,” he said.