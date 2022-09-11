Bhopal: The wandering lone leopard believed to have fled from Kuno Sanctuary!

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The lone leopard, which was wandering inside the enclosures of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary after , is believed to have left the sanctuary on its own. However, the sanctuary officials are keeping a close watch to ensure that no unwanted wild animal wanders inside the enclosures made for the cheetahs that are scheduled to arrive from Namibia on September 17.

When contacted, Dean, Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, Dr YV Jhala told Free Press that it’s largely believed that the Single leopard that was left in the enclosure has escaped using the separate pathways made for its ouster. Notably, around six leopards had sneaked into the enclosures of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary, while five were caught and shifted to nearest Madhav National Park in Shivpur, the last leopard remained untraceable.

Despite repeated efforts, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Sanctuary, Prakash Kumar Verma could not be reached for the comment .

As only numbered days are left for the arrival of eight Namibian cheetahs which would be released into enclosure in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, all senior forest officers are busy in preparations which are proceeding at break- neck speed.

