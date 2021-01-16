Bhopal: The saptahant play ‘Deepdaan’ staged at Ravindra Bhawan under ‘Gamak’

BHOPAL: A play ‘Deepdaan’ was staged at Ravindra Bhawan on Saturday under Saptahant.
It was part of a programme series ‘Gamak,’ organised by the directorate of culture. Written by Ramkumar Verma, and directed by Niti Shrivastava, the play narrates the tragic story of Panna Dhai who sacrifices his own son in order to save the young prince of Chittoor.
In 1835, Bahadurshah, the rural of Gujarat attack Chittoor with the huge army. All the Rajput chief gather to decide how to counter the attack. Rajmata Karmvati decided to perform Jauhar. 13000 women peform jauhar under the leadership of the Rajmata. Before Jauhar queen Karmvati handed over Uday Singh the successor of Maharana to her slave Panna Dhai escaped from the court with Uday Singh and brought him up along with her son Chandan. She sacrificed her son for the sake of protecting Uday Singh, prince of Chittoor.
The play was presented by Creative Art and Culture, Bhopal. Mahuaa Chatterjee as Panna Dhai, Himank Tiwari as Uday Singh and Harshit Tiwari as Chandan were in lead roles. Punit Singh composed its music.
