Bhopal: The saptahant play ‘Deepdaan’ staged at Ravindra Bhawan under ‘Gamak’

In 1835, Bahadurshah, the rural of Gujarat attack Chittoor with the huge army. All the Rajput chief gather to decide how to counter the attack. Rajmata Karmvati decided to perform Jauhar. 13000 women peform jauhar under the leadership of the Rajmata. Before Jauhar queen Karmvati handed over Uday Singh the successor of Maharana to her slave Panna Dhai escaped from the court with Uday Singh and brought him up along with her son Chandan. She sacrificed her son for the sake of protecting Uday Singh, prince of Chittoor.

The play was presented by Creative Art and Culture, Bhopal. Mahuaa Chatterjee as Panna Dhai, Himank Tiwari as Uday Singh and Harshit Tiwari as Chandan were in lead roles. Punit Singh composed its music.