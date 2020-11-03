Bhopal: The Pedal Club of BSSS holds 'Child Rights and Child Protection' bicycle rally

BHOPAL: The Pedal Club of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) organised a 526-km-long bicycle rally, under the banner of 'Child Rights and Child Protection Bicycle Rally'.

The aim was to make the people aware of the rights of the children and the need for their protection. The rally began from Bhopal and reached Patalkot via Hoshangabad Matkuli and Tamia.

En route, the participants discussed the issues of physical and mental health and violence against children, with the villagers. Vishal Singh Sengar, in-charge of the Pedal Club said that people living in the rural and tribal areas are still unaware of many issues concerning children.

Appreciating the Pedal Club's rally, Principal Dr Father John PJ said that the need of the hour is to ensure safe and secure childhood for our innocent children. It is therefore essential to make the parents aware of the requirement of providing the necessary protection to their children.