Bhopal: The Indian Army launches ‘OPERATION NAMASTE’ to augment the capabilities of civil administration salute COVID warriors

BHOPAL: As part of the national effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army has launched ‘OPERATION NAMASTE’ to augment the capabilities of civil administration and stand up together with all government agencies.

As a prelude to the Independence Day celebrations, Military bands are performing across the country as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation towards the COVID warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country even at the risk of their lives.

A ‘Live Band Concert’ was organised at the historic Jhansi Fort by the Army units located at Jhansi and Babina under the Sudarshan Chakra Bhopal.

The Fort served as one of the main sites of the First War of Independence 1857 and is a testimony to the courage and valour of Rani Laxmi Bai, who made the supreme sacrifice to save her land bring captured by the British. The Army Bands played patriotic and martial tunes and mesmerised the audience. The event was conducted under COVID protocols and was telecast live on Doordarsanas. Prominent civil administration officials including DM, SSP and CMO Jhansi graced the occasion. The goodwill gesture of Army was appreciated by the COVID Warriors and civil administration.

The Indian Army stands shoulder to shoulder with all frontline COVID Warriors and salutes their indomitable spirit & selfless service to the Nation.