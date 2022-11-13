Bhopal: The government decision to provide free treatment to Covid patients praiseworthy, says Dr Goenka

PCC chief Kamal Nath felicitates medical professionals in a function at PCC on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ajay Goenka, chairman of a private medical college here has said that the state government’s decision then to provide free treatment to Covid-19 patients was praiseworthy as it helped in dealing with the pandemic.

He was addressing the Congress party’s ‘Health and Doctor Wing’ meeting, at PCC office, here on Sunday. Former CM Kamal Nath blamed the state government for taking the corona pandemic lightly, which had led to a crisis. At the meeting, doctors shared their experiences during the pandemic. Goenka said “On March 20, 2020 a few doctors of the city including myself were called by the then chief minister to discuss the corona disease. He asked us to get ready to treat the infected people at government expense”.

Nath in his address blamed the BJP government for taking the disease lightly. “On March 21 in state Assembly the BJP leaders stated ‘It’s a Kamal Nath darona, it is not corona’, and later when the situation deteriorated they had no way out,” said the former chief minister.

Later talking to the media , the state Congress chief asked the BJP and other people to join Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also cleared that MLA Surendra Singh is basically a Congressman and the Yatra will pass through his constituency and so he has been appointed as an in-charge of the Yatra.