Bhopal: The district and sessions court denies bail to rape accused

BHOPAL: The district and sessions court on Wednesday rejected bail application in a case pertaining to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Case was put up before the court of ADJ Kumidini Patel.

An eight-year-old girl was returning from coaching class. Jai Watnani, 19, lured her and took her to his house. He stripped girl and tried to outrage her modesty. She raised alarm and managed to flee. A case was registered under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act.

Similarly, bail has been denied in a rape case of married woman. Zuber Ahmed had applied for bail in the court of Mehjabin Khan.

According to ADPO media cell incharge Manoj Tripathi,

accused entered house of complainant at night and sexually assaulted her. Complainant knew accused. Complainant’s husband was out of Bhopal. Victim lodged complaint with Ashoka Garden police.

In another case, bail application has been rejected for using abusing launguage. Aqib Ahmed of Sonagiri had complained to Govindpura police that Naved demanded Rs 10,000 and used abusive language on August 20.

Police arrested Naved and produced him the court.