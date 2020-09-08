Bhopal: The biggest Hindi festival 'Tooryanaad '20' to go online amid pandemic; Registration for various competitions begin

‘Srijan’ will also be held in two phases through an online medium. In the first phase (September 5-15), participants have to send their entries via email. Some entries selected in the first phase will be shared from the Srijan's Instagram page in the final phase (September 16-17). The decision in the final stage will also depend on the likes and comments received at every post which will have a 50% share in decision making.

‘Swalikhit Kahani’ will also be conducted completely online and in two phases. In the first phase (September 5-15), all the participants will have to send a piece of theri original story in written or audio form via email. In the final phase (September 25), the selected contestants will go through a live competition.

‘Abhivyakti’ will also be conducted completely online and in two phases. In the first phase (September 5-15), all the participants willhave to make a video of solo dance/singing/playing/acting on one of the topics and send it through email. In the final round (September 22), the entries of selected participants will be shown live in front of our judges, who in-turn will decide all the four winners (one from each).

‘Khichadi’ will be conducted in two phases mainly for non-Hindi speakers, to boost their interest towards Rajbhasha hindi. In the first phase (September 5-15), the participants will have to record and mail audio on one of the prescribed topics. In the second phase (September 20), various interesting competitions for the selected participants will be conducted online.

‘Chakrvyuh’ will be held online in one phase only on September 15. In which the puzzles will be made available through the website of Tooryanaad. All those puzzles/riddles will be based on the Instagram posts of Tooryanaad. On receiving the answer, you have to copy and paste the link of the post from where you got the puzzle.

Technical workshop and coding competition will be organised under ‘Takniki Karyashala’ on September 19. Participants can participate in groups or singles. The technical workshop is based on universal acceptance and awareness of the technical solutions being developed and suggested to reach out to internet business developers and startup communities. The timing of the technical workshop will be from 9 am -12 am while the coding competition will be organised from 1 pm - 4 pm.