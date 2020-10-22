Bhopal: The Bengali Association to hold ‘64th Druga Utsav 2020’ virtually; Watch live streaming on www.kisholoy.in

BHOPAL: The Bengali Association, Kali Bari, T T Nagar, Bhopal has organised its ‘64th Druga Utsav 2020’ virtually to maintain social distancing norms.

The day one of the Puja, Maha Saptami, is set to begin on Friday at 9.28 am. This puja includes Anjali Prodan (offering of flowers to the goddess Durga) at 11am. The Devotees can take part in this event of the puja through the association’s official website - www.kisholoy.in.

Similarly, Maha Ashtami Puja (7,30am), Anjali Prodan (9.30am) and Maha Maha Sandhi Puja (11am-11.48am), Maha Navami Puja (7.30am), Kumari Puja (9am), Maha Boli (9.30am), Maha Maha Jaggya (10am) and Anjali Prodan (10.30am) will be live streamed on Ashtami, the day two (Saturday) and Navami, the day three (Sunday) respectively. Vijay Dashmi Puja will be streamed live on Monday at 8.32am and Maitri Boran at 9.21am-2.10pm.

Besides the puja, Prasad booking, donation and cultural events will also be held online. Secretary of the association, Salil Chatterjee says amidst the widespread disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and rise in the number of the Covid-19 cases, the committee has decided to observe a muted, low key celebration this year. They requested all members and devotees to co-operate in this pandemic situation and avoid crowding in the temple premises.

Ghot Puja only, there will be no idol, he says. All puja rituals, Anjali and cultural events will be streamed live on their official websites as per schedule. For this, they have installed a LED screen in the premises of Kalibari. “There will be no Bhog. We are providing Prasad through online and offline Booking which will be delivered directly to home,” he says adding that gatherings are strictly prohibited. All donations will be accepted online, Chatterjee says.