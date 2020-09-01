Bhopal: The Apulki Maharashtra Mandal performs Ganpati Visarjan at home

Bhopal: The Apulki Maharashtra Mandal performed the immersion ceremony of the Ganesh idol installed by it on its premises on Tuesday. Those present on the occasion included Mandal’s patron SP Bhise, Sanjiv Date, Anil Nigudkar, Sharad Naik, Shobha Bhise and Mohoni Dhere. Mandal’s President Surendra Vaidya said that as an organisation of responsible and disciplined citizens, the Mandal decided not to immerse the idol in the city’s lakes. The Mandal’s members would add the flowers etc offered to the Bappa during the 10-day festival to the soil in their gardens or flower pots.

“The waste turns into organic fertiliser and provides nutrition to the plants. And these plants remind us of Ganpati Bappa,” he said. In view of the Corona pandemic, this year the members of the Mandal and other devotees had a ‘darshan’ of the Lord through WhatsApp and Facebook. All the competitions and programs were also organised online.