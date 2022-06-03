 
Bhopal: Tennis star wins U14 Doubles at National Ranking Tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal lawn tennis player defeated the duo from Uttar Pradesh in two consecutive sets in the finals of Under-14 Doubles at the All India National ranking tennis tournament on Thursday.

Training at Ace Tennis School in Bhopal, Avishi Sharma teamed up with Vaishnavi Lodhi to defeat the UP duo of Shravanya Shrivastava and Joshita in two consecutive sets of 6-2 and 6-4.

They have won the title of the under-14 doubles and have become the top ranked duo in India, said coach Aditya Sur.

The tournament is being held at LPG Sports Tennis Academy in Lucknow.

