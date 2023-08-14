Bhopal: Tenant Films House Owner’s Daughter While Bathing

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man residing as a tenant at the house of a government school teacher in city filmed his 11-year-old daughter who was bathing at her house on Sunday, police said. The police have arrested accused Kamlesh Chourasiya who is a daily wage labourer.

The girl’s father is a government school teacher in Bhopal while her mother is posted in women and child welfare development department. On Sunday, the girl’s parents had gone out of the house, while she was alone at home. She went to take a bath and mistakenly left the door of the bathroom unlatched. During this, Chourasiya noticed the girl bathing and began recording her video on his cell phone. As the girl witnessed this, she screamed and alerted neighbours. Chourasiya fled from the house.

When the girl’s parents returned home, she narrated the incident to them. The family then approached Ashoka Garden police station. The police arrested Chourasiya on Sunday late night and seized his mobile phone.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)