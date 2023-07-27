Bhopal: Ten-Day E-Sports Jr C’ship In Bhopal From Aug 1

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): E-Sports Junior Championship will now be held from August 1 to August 10, 2023 in Bhopal. More than 28,000 youths have registered for the championship. Thursday is the last date of registration.

Young e-sports athletes will get admission in Madhya Pradesh E-Sports Academy on the basis of their ranking in this championship, in which 80 per cent seats are reserved for the youths of Madhya Pradesh and 20 per cent for the youth from other states.

Madhya Pradesh will have the country's first E-Sports Academy in the state. The selected participants will be given training for the games to be held at the international level. The academy will not only train young e-sports athletes to become champion gamers but also train them to build careers as content creators, casters, tournament operators, coders, data analysts, game developers, etc.

Youth aged between 12 to17 can register themselves for the e-sports junior championship. Youth can participate in 2 categories 'Open' and 'Professional' and can register themselves as a team or for individual competition. Individual registered youth will be given free entry in the group and in the team. The names of the selected players of the academy will be announced after 2 weeks of the end of the championship.

