Bhopal: Temple thefts highest in Mandsaur and Bhopal, 1,716 idols stolen, only 705 recovered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Highest numbers of theft in temples were reported in Mandsaur followed by Bhopal where 244 and 242 reports of theft were registered respectively since 2000.

The facts came to light after BJP MLA from Rampur Baghelan, Vikram Singh, sought details from home minister Narottam Mishra in state assembly on Monday. Singh had asked about numbers of thefts in temples from 2000, numbers of idols stolen and recovered thereafter. He also asked about number of deaths of pujaris in the state during the same period.

The home minister in a written reply stated that thefts happened at 3,038 religious places and FIR was registered in 3,044 incidents. As many as 1,716 idols were stolen out of which 705 idols recovered. Burhanpur is the only district that did not record a single incident of theft in temple.

Mandaur district registered highest numbers of theft in temples that stood at 244 closely followed by Bhopal with 242 cases. In Mandsaur, 68 idols were stolen and 24 were recovered while in Bhopal, 47 were stolen and 14 were recovered.

Chhatarpur district also reported thefts in temples. It recorded 207 incidents of theft in which 328 idols were stolen but only 150 could be recovered.

Sagar district recorded 144 thefts in which 64 idols were stolen and 21 recovered. As many as 115 idols were stolen from Tikamgarh district in 25 incidents of theft but only 32 idols were recovered.

The reply also stated that 6 pujaris were murdered in five districts including 2 in Morena and 1 each in Mandsaur, Niwadi, Satna and Singrauli.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:35 PM IST