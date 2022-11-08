Bhopal: Temple closed for year’s last Lunar Eclipse

Temples remained closed for devotees in the city on Tuesday on account of lunar eclipse | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Temples remained closed for devotees in the city on Tuesday on account of lunar eclipse.The temples were closed after prayers in the morning at 8 when the ‘sutak’ started and re-opened to the public in the evening at 6:30 following purification rituals. Thereafter pujan and Sandhya aarti were performed.

People at Regional Science Centre watch celestial phenomenon | FP

Meanwhile, a number of people including children visited the Regional Science Centre to watch the celestial phenomena through a telescope. During the Chandra Grahan, the full moon was dimmed to dull red on the day. Lunar eclipses are also called ‘Blood Moons’ because of this phenomenon.

The full moon was dimmed to dull red | FP

The November 8 lunar eclipse is the last lunar eclipse of the year and the second total lunar eclipse in the year 2022, the earlier was on May 15-16th. The next Lunar eclipse is predicted to be on the 5th of May, 2023.