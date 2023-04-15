 Bhopal: Temperature to rise in next 2 days
Yellow alert for rain and thundershower issued for Narmadapuram division and Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa dists in next 24 hours

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather and moisture feeding due to western disturbance increased heat in atmosphere in the state on Saturday. Many places recorded maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius in the state, which was normal according to senior meteorological department officer Ved Prakash Singh said.

“Temperature will start increasing in next two days and reduce from April 18 due to thundershowers. Heat like condition is due to clouds and moisture feeding,” he added. As clouds and moisture feeding from other pockets prevent heat transmission, it increased heat in atmosphere causing discomfort.

According to meteorological department, light thunder with lightning are likely to continue in Barwani, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Khargone, Burhanpur and Khandwa districts.

Yellow alert for rain and thundershower has been issued for Narmadapuram division and districts like Rajgarh, Burhanpur, and Khandwa in next 24 hours.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius. Slight drop of day temperature as well as night temperature recorded at many places.

