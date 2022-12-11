Bhopal: Temperature soars up to 7 degrees Celsius in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature soared across the state on Sunday, rising up to 7 degrees Celsius. Meteorological department said there was consistent moisture feeding due to Mandos cyclone.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.8 degrees while it recorded minimum temperature 13.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.4 degrees.

Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius after rise of two degrees. Pachmarhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.2 degrees.

Narmadapuram recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.2 degrees. Malajhkand recorded a minimum temperature 14.3 degrees Celsius after rise of 6.6 degrees.

According to meteorological department, constant moisture feeding in central parts of country including Madhya Pradesh turned the weather cloudy. The cloudy weather may cause rain.

Min temp on Dec 10

Cities Degrees Celsius

Nowgaon 6.5

Umaria 7.0

Khajuraho 8.0

Datia 8.6

Narsinghpur 8.6

Gwalior 9.0

Pachmarhi 9.2

Raisen 9.2

Betul 9.5