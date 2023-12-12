Bhopal: Temperature Remains Above Normal In December Second Week | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is second week of December but temperature is still above normal in Madhya Pradesh. Steep fall in temperature is not expected due to feeble western disturbance, which is hindering northerly wind, responsible for biting cold, from blowing in the state.

Only Rajgarh and Pachmarhi recorded night temperature, which was below 10 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday. Rajgarh recorded minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius and Pachmarhi recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal’s minimum temperature on Tuesday was 12.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees above normal while Indore’s night temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees above normal.

Narmadapuram recorded minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees above normal. Bhopal recorded day temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal while Indore’s maximum temperature at 26.3 degrees Celsius was 0.7 degree below normal.

Umaria recorded minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees above normal. Damoh’s night temperature at 13.6 degrees Celsius was 5.6 degrees above normal.

According to meteorological department, multiple factors are responsible for absence of winter chill. Firstly, it is frequency and intensity of western disturbance. There was no active western disturbance in October and November.

The first week of December has gone almost dry for Western Himalayas. In absence of snow cover on the hills, the winds blowing from Western Himalayas towards northern plains are not very cold. Moreover, the feeble western disturbance has altered the wind pattern.