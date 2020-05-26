Bhopal: Temperature likely to soar to 45 degrees today, says IMD official Bhopal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that maximum temperature in Bhopal will touch 45 degrees Celsius today.

It has further predicted the temperature to oscillate between 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius in the upcoming days.

Expressing her concern due to rising temperature amid COVID-19 Ramsakhi Prajapati, a coconut water vendor said to ANI, "It is a terrible situation for us. People are hesitant to have coconut water during coronavirus even though I'm taking all the precautionary measures including sanitisation and wearing gloves. Our livelihood depends on this business. We use to earn the most during this season but our daily income has come down to Rs 200-300 from Rs 1000-1500." Sunita Shinde, a passerby said, "As the public transports are unavailable, it is really difficult to walk on roads under the scorching heat," as she was walking back home.

For the next 2 days, Ajay Shukla, Senior Weather Scientist, IMD said, "The temperature is expected to rise. IMD has issued yellow alert in the northern regions of Madhya Pradesh including Gwalior, Chambal, Reva, Saagar. Other regions might also experience the low-intensity heatwaves. However, Jabalpur, Malwa district with few more will not be experiencing heatwave. The weather will last till May 29, following which, it will get better."