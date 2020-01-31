Bhopal: Temperature drops across state, rain likely in 72 hrs

BHOPAL: The night temperature continued to fall in the state on Friday. Pachmarhi recorded 3.6 degree Celsius which was lowest in the state. Betul recorded 4.2 degree Celsius while Rewa and Umaria each recorded 5.5 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3 degree Celsius which was 4.1 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degree Celsius with a drop of 3.6 degree Celsius, which was 3.9 degree Celsius below normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 22.8 degree Celsius which was 5.1 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degree Celsius which was slightly above normal.