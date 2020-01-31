Bhopal: Temperature drops across state, rain likely in 72 hrs

BHOPAL: The night temperature continued to fall in the state on Friday. Pachmarhi recorded 3.6 degree Celsius which was lowest in the state. Betul recorded 4.2 degree Celsius while Rewa and Umaria each recorded 5.5 degree Celsius.
Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3 degree Celsius which was 4.1 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degree Celsius with a drop of 3.6 degree Celsius, which was 3.9 degree Celsius below normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 22.8 degree Celsius which was 5.1 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degree Celsius which was slightly above normal.
Rewa recorded a drop of 6.1 degree Celsius, while Nowgaon recorded a fall of 5.6 degree Celsius. Khajuraho recorded a drop of 4.8 degree Celsius. Satna and Sidhi recorded a drop of 4.3 degree Celsius and 4.4 Degree Celsius respectively. Ujjain recorded a drop of 3 degree Celsius while Raisen recorded a fall of 4.3 degree Celsius.
As per the meteorology, the cold winds from Northwest are expected to continue for another 24 hours, leading to a further reduction in temperatures over the area. However, the fall in temperatures will not be very steep. Weather will remain cold during the night and pleasant during the day. However, by February 3 and February 4, rain and thundershowers will once again lash central and eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states. These rains will be brought in due to a Confluence Zone.
