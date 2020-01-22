Bhopal: Temp to drop more in next 2 days

BHOPAL: Winter chill is likely to revisit the state by January 23 with disappearance of cloudy weather and northerly wind. A sharp drop in day temperature was recorded in state capital with maximum temperature of 22.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 13.9 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius.

Scattered to moderate unseasonal rains have once again commenced in the state. Sagar recorded 8mm rain, Damoh 1mm while Bhopal experienced traces. Though these rains were patchy and were not widespread, the cloudy sky led to a significant increase in the minimum temperature in many parts of MP and adjoining states.