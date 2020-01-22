Bhopal: Temp to drop more in next 2 days

BHOPAL: Winter chill is likely to revisit the state by January 23 with disappearance of cloudy weather and northerly wind. A sharp drop in day temperature was recorded in state capital with maximum temperature of 22.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 13.9 degree Celsius.
Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 15.2 degree Celsius.
Scattered to moderate unseasonal rains have once again commenced in the state. Sagar recorded 8mm rain, Damoh 1mm while Bhopal experienced traces. Though these rains were patchy and were not widespread, the cloudy sky led to a significant increase in the minimum temperature in many parts of MP and adjoining states.
At present, a confluence zone has developed over MP due to the presence of an anti-cyclone over South Chhattisgarh. Also, southeasterly humid winds are merging with dry and cold winds from the northwest region leading to cloud formation and subsequent rainfall.
As per meteorology department, the winter chill is likely to revisit the central parts of the country soon and northwesterly cold winds will commence over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states which would lead to minimum temperature settling 3-5 degrees Celsius below normal between January 23 and 24.
