Bhopal: Temp soars, people feel scorching heat in daytime

Bhopal: Temperature, specially the day temperature, soared all over the state on Tuesday, according to meteorological department. The rise of day temperature went up to 5 degrees Celsius. Reason behind rise in temperature is western disturbance approaching back-to-back.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius in day temperature that settled at 32.9 degrees Celsius while it recorded rise of 2.8 degrees in night temperature, which settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Indore recorded a rise of 4 degrees in day temperature and settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius while it recorded a rise of 2.3 degrees in night temperature that settled at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, a western disturbance is impacting northern mountains and its offshoot circulation influencing foothills of Punjab and Haryana.

Eastward shift of duo will displace the convergence zone as far as central region and eastern states.

An elongated trough, extending from east Madhya Pradesh to West Bengal, across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar will induce an unseasonal weather activity over these sub divisions from February 24-26.

Rain and thundershower with possible hailstorm at isolated places are likely to occur on February 24, touching parts of east Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh and western half of Jharkhand.

Ongoing trail of western disturbances moving along the foothills and Indo Gangetic plains are frequently shifting the seasonal anticyclone from western parts to Bay of Bengal.

Maximum temp on Feb 22 in degrees Celsius

Cities Rise Day temp

Khajuraho 4.6 33.0

Nowgong 4.6 33.2

Pachmarhi 4.3 29.5

Indore 4.0 33.8

Damoh 3.5 33.0

Sagar 3.5 32.8

Dhar 3.2 35.2

Jabalpur 2.9 32.2

Mandla 2.9 32.4

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:38 AM IST