Bhopal: Temp hikes as rain batters cities

BHOPAL: Temperature soared all over the state on Wednesday due to rains and clouds. Night temperature recorded sharp rise of three degree Celsius in state capital. However, day temperature recorded 1.1 degree Celsius hike.

In Western parts, day as well night temperature rose but in eastern parts of the state, day temperature recorded sharp drop due to rain activities which was widely recorded in eastern parts. Waraseoni and Multai recorded 2cm rainfall while Mungawali, Ishagarh, Gohad, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Seoni recorded 1cm rainfall. Sagar and Panna recorded hailstorm.

Bhopal State capital recorded a maximum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius which was 1.1 degree Celsius above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degree Celsius with rise 3 degree Celsius, was 4.7 degree Celsius above normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 25.0 degree Celsius which was 1.2 degree Celsius below normal. It recorded drop of 3.3 degree Celsius. It recorded a minimum temperature of 15.0 degree Celsius which was 4.6 degree Celsius above normal. Gwalior and Sheopur each recorded a drop of 6 degree Celsius in day temperature.

In eastern region, Seoni recorded a drop of 6.4 degree Celsius while Rewa, Satna ad Sidhi recorded 5.3 degree Celsius fall in day temperature. Chhindwara and Mandla recorded a drop of 4.4 degree Celsius in day temperature. Nowgaon and Khajuraho recorded fall of 4.8 degree Celsius in day temperature.

As per the meteorological department, when a high-pressure area (commonly known as Anti-Cyclone) over parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh gets pushed away due to the approach of a Western Disturbance, the direction of the wind changes, often leading to the formation of a Convergence Zone. The merging of winds from two different directions leads to unusual rain.