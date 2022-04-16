Bhopal: Temp begins to soar, Khajuraho sizzles at 43.6 degrees Celsius

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature began to rise in the state on Saturday. Khajuraho, Khandwa, Khargone, Damoh and Nowgong recorded a maximum temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius. It may lead to heat wave-like conditions on Sunday, according to meteorological department officials.

However, cloudy weather is likely to prevail in Madhya Pradesh after a couple of days. It will check the rise in temperature. The maximum temperature may drop by 2 to 3 degrees during that period.

The department officials have attributed it to fresh western disturbance, which will cause rain in other states. In Madhya Pradesh, the weather will remain cloudy.

Cloudy weather is likely in Gwalior, Chambal, Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain divisions around April 19. After cloudy weather, the temperature will soar again. Heat wave will be back in most parts of Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise of 0.7 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.9 degrees.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, cyclonic circulation prevails over Pakistan, north Rajasthan and adjoining areas. A trough is extending from Vidarbha to north Karnataka across Marathwada. A cyclonic circulation persists over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of Lakshadweep area. A fresh western disturbance is expected to approach north India in couple of days.

Maximum temp on April 16

Cities - Degrees Celsius

Khajuraho - 43.6

Khandwa - 43.1

Khargone - 43.1

Damoh - 43.0

Nowgong - 43.0

Rajgarh - 42.8

Seoni - 42.4

Gwalior - 42.3

Satna - 42.1

Sidhi - 42.0

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:58 PM IST