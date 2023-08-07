 Bhopal: Tele-Consultation To 38 Lakh Patients This Year
Bhopal: Tele-Consultation To 38 Lakh Patients This Year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has set up tele-consultation facilities in 20 tribal districts in the state. The state held 88 lakh tele-consultations through health and wellness centres in 2022-2023 and provided treatment to people.

According to National Health Mission (NHM), state has 12,000 health and wellness centres, which benefited more than 2 lakh patients so far. In 2022-2023, health and wellness centres gave free medicines to 6 crore patients while 4 crore people underwent diagnosis for free. Tele-consultation was provided to 38 lakh patients through health and wellness centres from January to July this year.

The number of beneficiaries receiving treatment through telemedicine has increased 362 per cent this year compared to last year.

About 176995 wellness activity sessions were organised through health and wellness centres this year, which included yoga, meditation, zumba, Eat Right.

Madhya Pradesh has received awards for two consecutive years for maximum number of TB screening through health and wellness centres. Madhya Pradesh bagged second position in making maximum number of Abha IDs in state through health and wellness centres.

