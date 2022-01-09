Bhopal: Tejkulpal Singh Pali elected president amid chaos of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries elections are out and Tejkulpal Singh Pali has become the new president of the chamber, said the election officer Rohit Shroti while talking to Free Press on Sunday.

The elections were held on Saturday and the counting began on Sunday at 11 am. The winner was announced amid chaos and confusion created by some candidates.

As the counting began at Manas Bhawan and the ballot papers were being distributed in bundles of 50, some candidates gathered outside at around 1 pm and said votes are not counted properly.

The panel of three advocates who were appointed as the election officers managed to calm the protesting candidates and resume the counting.

Pragatisheel panelís Pali defeated Alok Panchratan of Sadbhavana panel by 115 votes. Pali received 783 votes while Panchratan got 668 votes. A total of 1,962 members had cast votes at 38 polling booths in the city.

Elections were held to elect a president, three vice presidents, general secretary, two secretaries, treasurer and joint treasurer and 15 executive members of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Previously, elections were postponed thrice. An FIR and a counter-FIR had marred elections in Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

