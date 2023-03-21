Bhopal: Tehsildars, naib tehsildars go on mass leave to press for demands

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars went on mass leave on Monday to press for their demands including discrepancies in promotion, grade pay, gazzeted officer’s status to naib tehsildars. They are on 3-day mass leave and today was first day of protest.

At present, survey for crop damage due to rain and hail is being conducted across the state. But tehsildars have said that they had formed teams for survey before going on mass leave in interest of farmers. Tehsildar Gulab Singh, president of Tehsildars’ Association, told Free Press, “We are on mass leave. Next course of action will be decided after meeting with higher ups regarding fulfilment of demands.” “We had formed the team for survey of damaged crops.

So, we have done our job before going for protest as it was matter of farmers. The teams are working in field and when the team will give report, we will forward it to seniors,” Gulab Singh said, while making comments on work affected due to protest. “No work of the government is affected due to protest. In fact, our protest is aimed to raise issue not to hamper government work. We will have meeting with higher ups to redress our grievances,” he added.