Bhopal: Tehsildar brutally attacked by miscreants at his home in Kusmi Tehsil; out of danger

BHOPAL: A tehsildar posted in Kusmi tehsil was brutally attacked by unidentified people on Tuesday late evening. The officer was rushed to the Rewa medical college for the treatment and is reported to be stable.

The incident occurred in Kusmi when tehsildar Lavlash Mishra was attacked at his residence.

The SHO of Kusmi police station Ajay Kumar informed that the officer after having the dinner was walking in the lawn of his government residence. At around 9 pm, shrieks were heard, as possible, two or more people had attacked. The family members rushed out of the house and saw him in pool of blood.

The kin rushed him to the CHC Kusmi where he was referred to Sidhi district hospital, from where further he was referred to Rewa Medical College.

Kumar added that no one saw how many people had attacked the officer and with which weapon.

Kumar further informed that the condition of the officer is stable in the medical college. Any further information will be recorded after the statement of the officer.