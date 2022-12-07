Bhopal: Teenager steals bag containing Rs 1 Lakh at wedding reception, act caught on camera

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager boy stole a bag containing Rs 1 lakh at a wedding reception, Chhola mandir police station staff said on Wednesday. The bag belonged to groom’s mother

The act has been caught on CCTV camera, sifting through which, efforts are on to nab the accused, police added.

Chhola mandir police station officer Rajesh Tiwari stated that the incident took place on Monday night at Colours marriage garden in Chhola area. The police have identified complainant as Poornima Sharma, whose son’s wedding reception was organised at the marriage garden.

According to Sharma, everyone including her husband, groom, bride and other guests were busy posing for photographs on the stage. Her bag containing Rs 1 lakh and other valuables was kept on the chair. When she searched for the bag, she was unable to find it. Later, she approached Chhola police station to lodge a complaint.

The police reached the spot and scanned the CCTV footage to find that a teenager boy, apparently 15 years old, committed the theft by hiding the bag inside his blazer. As seen in the video, he took hardly 10 seconds to escape with the bag.

“Investigations are underway to trace accused,” SHO Tiwari said.