 Bhopal: Teenager Ends Life Due To Financial Straits
The family members of Ahirwar told the police that he had fallen into bad company some time ago.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Kolar late on Thursday night.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said the deceased has been identified as Mukesh Ahirwar, 18, a resident of Gehun Kheda of Kolar and a daily wager.

The family members of Ahirwar told the police that he had fallen into bad company some time ago. Soon he began consuming alcohol frequently and gambling.

As his financial straits cropped up he even mortgaged his bike to continue his activities and eventually slid into depression. He had developed suicidal tendencies too.

On Thursday, Ahirwar returned home at night and went straight to his room. When his kin tried to check on him on Friday morning, they found him hanging. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

MP Election 2023: Bhopal Administration Making People Aware About Voting Via Cartoon Characters
