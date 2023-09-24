Bhopal: Teen, 3 Friends Booked For Minor’s Rape

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager allegedly raped a minor girl residing in her locality in the city on September 12. The police registered a case against the accused and three of his friends for provoking him to commit the act on Saturday.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that the incident came to light on Saturday. He added that 14-year-old girl was a Class 10 student. She befriended the accused on social media and later learnt that he was her neighbour.

Both of them formed friendship and decided to meet one day. On September 12, the boy came to girl’s home in her mother’s absence. Three of his friends were also present. The boy allegedly outraged girl’s modesty while his friends guarded the house.

All the accused left thereafter. The girl kept mum as she could not muster courage to reveal the incident to anyone. When the accused mounted pressure on her to meet him again on Friday, she narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The girl’s mother approached police who registered the case against all the four accused. None of them has been arrested. All the accused are minor, SHO Tomar said.

