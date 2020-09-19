Bhopal: Technical workshops, coding competitions, exhibitions, and guest lectures held online at ‘Tooryanad ’20’

The workshop taught how to use domain names available on the Internet in the Devanagari script easily. Students from various schools and colleges took part in this workshop. After the workshop, a coding competition was organised in view of the present scenario.

The participants had to create a website or application within the time limit which would be able to accept, validate, store, process and display the domain name and email id in Hindi. Winners will be awarded a prize money of 15,000 in the coding competition.

Anjani Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Surat and writer of Hindi literature like 'Allahabad Blues' joined as guest speaker and spoke on ‘Regional Role of Literature and Culture in Personality Development’. He said that literature is a part of culture. Person's personality is a result of his culture and his literature, he says. Besides, an online exhibition ‘Srijan’ was also held. Some excellent samples of artwork and paintings received from all over the country were showcased. The virtual exhibition demonstrated the amazing confluence of modernity and technology.