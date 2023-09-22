 Bhopal: Technical Glitch Hits HC Asst Grade III Exam
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Technical glitch occurred in the exam of High Court assistant grade III exam, held at a private college here on Thursday. The police informed that the glitch occurred in the exam at a private college and around 30 to 40 students complained that their computer keyboard was not working properly.

SP (rural), Pramod Sinha said that the officials of the High Court were also present at the college. The students have handed the complaint to them. The students have also handed the complaint to the college administration about the problem. The affected students raised the issue and also tried to demonstrate at the college.

However, heavy police contingent reached the spot and tried to console the aspirants and asked them to contact the court officials in place of staging a demonstration. The police informed that in one more college the exam took place, but no problem had occurred. Importantly in the same college the other students gave their exam without any issue.

