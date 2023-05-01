Bhopal: Teams for Under-19, Under-15 inter-division cricket tourney declared

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Division Cricket Association (BDCA) president Dhruv Narayan Singh has declared the names of cricketers for girls’ and boys’ teams for Under-19 and Under-15 tournament that will begin on Monday.

Singh announced Bhopal Division boys’ team for Dr SM Khan Under-19 cricket competition. Vikas Sharma is the captain for boys’ team. The first match between Bhopal and Jabalpur of Under-19 Cricket Competition will be played at Faith Cricket Ground on Monday.

The president of BDCA also announced the team for Under-15 girls’ team. The captain is Suditi Vashishtha. The first match for Bhopal will be played in Rewa against Chambal Division on Monday.

Under-19 team: Vikas Sharma (captain), Tanishq Yadav, Rohan Thorat, Prarabdha Mishra, Ojasv Yadav, Priyanshu Pran, Shivansh Chaturvedi, Ujjwal Paliwal, Alif Hasan, Malhar Tripathi, Aditya Raj Singh Tomar, Richit Chauhan, Gaurav Dhakad, Harsh Sethi, Prateek Shukla, Ali Anwar, Akash Verma, Arun Meena, Guru Prasad Maravi, Faiz Usmani, Pratham Singh Sengar.

Under-15 girls team: Suditi Vashisht (captain), Prerna Pal, Divya Tomar, Charu Sharma, Vayomika Srivastava, Vanshika Prajapati, Shanvi Mandloi, Pooja Sen, Prerna Singh (vice- captain), Kavya Patel, Anushka Dubey, Pallavi Pataiya, Kajal Chaurasia, Yuvakshi Advani, and Mansa Rathore.